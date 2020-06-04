Attorney General says no evidence of a criminal offence in 'tragic case' of Belly Mujinga

Transport worker Belly Mujinga died from Covid-19. Picture: PA

By EJ Ward

Attorney General Suella Braverman said the case of a railway ticket office worker who died with coronavirus after being spat at by a man who claimed he had Covid-19 was "tragic" but ignored calls for the case to be reopened.

Ms Mujinga was on the concourse of Victoria station in London in March when a member of the public who said he had Covid-19 spat and coughed at her and a colleague.

Within days of the assault, both women fell ill with the virus and the 47-year-old mother died in hospital 11 days after the incident.

Shadow Home Office minister Bambos Charalambous said: "Transport workers also provide essential services and on March 22, whilst on duty at Victoria Station, Belly Mujinga was spat at by a man who said he was infected by Covid-19. 11 days later she was dead from coronavirus.

"British Transport Police have decided not to refer that matter to the CPS for prosecution, not even for common assault.

"So can the Attorney General demand the investigation to be reopened and for swift action so that there can be justice for Belly Mujinga's family?"

Ms Braverman replied: "This was a tragic incident and it was appalling frankly that Belly Mujinga was abused for doing her job at Victoria Station and my thoughts are with her friends and her family.

"British Transport Police did conduct an investigation following reports that a man claiming to have Covid-19 coughed and spat at Ms Mujinga and a colleague. Their investigation found no evidence that an offence had occurred at that time."