Money raised for family of railway worker who died with coronavirus after being spat on

Belly Mujinga, 47 (right), who has died of coronavirus after being spat at while on duty. Picture: PA

By EJ Ward

Donations of more than £10,000 have been made to the family of Belly Mujinga a railway ticked office worker who died with coronavirus after being spat on while at work.

As we reported yesterday Ms Mujinga was on the concourse of Victoria station in London in March when a member of the public who said he had Covid-19 spat and coughed at her and a colleague.

Within days of the assault, both women fell ill with the virus and the 47-year-old mother died in hospital 11 days after the incident.

A page to support Ms Mujinga's family has passed its initial fundraising target of £1,000 and stood at £10,370 on Wednesday morning.

Read more: England eases coronavirus lockdown with sunbathing and house sales allowed

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

The attack on Ms Mujinga, who had underlying respiratory problems, was widely condemned, with Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) general secretary Manuel Cortes saying he was "shocked and devastated" at the death.

Read more: Estate agents told to 'immediately' reopen as England's housing market is unlocked

The Prime Minister's official spokesman said: "It is despicable for a key worker to be attacked in this way while serving the travelling public."

Read more: Coronavirus - How can you keep yourself safe when using public transport?

Ms Mujinga's husband, Lusamba Gode Katalay, told reporters how the suspect walked up to her and spat in her face on March 22.

He said: "The man asked her what she was doing, why she was there, and she said they were working.

"The man said he had the virus and spat on them. They reported it to their supervisor. Belly came home and told me everything.

"We did a WhatsApp video in hospital, but then I didn't hear from her again. I thought she might be asleep, but the doctor phoned me to tell me she had died."