Bikers fined for making 200 mile round trip during lockdown

The bikers were stopped by police. Picture: Whitby Town Police

By Ewan Somerville

Two bikers have been fined after making a 200-mile round trip to buy fish and chips during lockdown.

The roadies sped from Rochdale, Greater Manchester, to the famed fishing town Whitby, in North Yorkshire, on Sunday.

But it was not long before police intercepted them en route and questioned how the trip was essential travel.

When the bikers admitted they were only seeking fish and chips, the officers fined them and sent them home.

Whitby Town Police wrote on Facebook: “Whilst Whitby would usually welcome visitors to sample our finest fish and chips, due to the current climate this does not constitute reasonable travel.

“Today Whitby Neighbourhood Policing Team were patrolling the A169 and stopped two motorcyclists who had travelled from Rochdale purely for fish and chips. Both were sent home and issued fines for breaching Covid 19 guidelines.”

The bikers were travelling to Whitby. Picture: PA

They added: “Unfortunately for those motorcyclists we were in the right ‘plaice’ at the right time.”

The force has warned that people are “blatantly ignoring” lockdown rules by venturing to beauty spots in the Yorkshire Dales National Park.

Police have been granted powers to issue £60 penalties for those who breach rules to stay at home for all but essential reasons during the pandemic, which is halved to £30 if paid within a fortnight.

Forces across the country have issued more than 9,000 fixed fines since the curbs began.