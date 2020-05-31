Police and protesters clash at London's Black Lives Matter protest as five arrested

By Matt Drake

Police and protesters have clashed during London’s Black Lives Matter protest with five arrested.

Thousands marched on the US Embassy today as part of a Black Lives Matter demonstration against the death of George Floyd who died in police custody.

Police have made five arrests during the gathering. Three arrests were for breaches of COVID legislation and two were for assault on police.

Those arrested are aged between 17–25years. All have been taken into police custody.

Eyewitnesses have reported scuffles between the police and protesters. Also, an officer has been overheard saying to arrest people for coronavirus breaches.

Protesters are also being moved on and the police are trying to prevent people from entering Westminster Square.LBC's Rachel Gerrish said: "The mood’s suddenly turned outside Big Ben. Scuffles between police and protestors - I’ve seen drinks thrown, but barely any social distancing.

"I literally couldn’t move anywhere else and somehow got caught up in the fracas. Just overheard an officer saying to arrest people for COVID breaches."

Police have made five arrests during the gathering. Picture: Station Owned

The mood’s suddenly turned outside Big Ben. Scuffles between police and protestors - I’ve seen drinks thrown, but barely any social distancing. #BlackLivesMatter @lbc @lbcnews pic.twitter.com/d9tPSonidu — Rachel Gerrish (@RLGerrish) May 31, 2020

It’s kicking off again outside Westminster pic.twitter.com/2VT3tWlYmB — Lloyd Burr (@LloydBurr) May 31, 2020

Thousands of people are marching near the US Embassy in Battersea, south London.

Chants of "say his name: George Floyd" and "black lives matter" are coming from the crowds making their way along roads near the river.

Traffic has been stopped in several places and protesters are receiving applause and horns are being sounded on passing cars.

The Metropolitan Police said: "Police have made five arrests during the gathering that took place outside the US Embassy earlier today.

"Three arrests were for breaches of Covid legislation and two were for assault on police.

"Those arrested are aged between 17-25 years. All have been taken into police custody."