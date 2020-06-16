Black Lives Matter protests: Police appeal for man following assault in Bristol

Bristol police are appealing for this man following an assault at a protest. Picture: Avon and Somerset Police

By Nick Hardinges

Police in Bristol have released an image of a man they want to speak to in connection with an assault during a protest at Bristol's cenotaph.

Officers have called on the public to help them identify the man in the picture who is connected to an ongoing investigation into an assault and affray.

The attack happened during an event in the city that saw hundreds of people gathered at the memorial on Saturday 13 June where some were seen holding up banners reading "All Lives Matter".

Avon and Somerset Police said a man in his twenties reported being struck near the cenotaph shortly after 2.20pm.

The force confirmed they are looking at body-worn camera footage and CCTV film.

Detective Inspector Mat Lloyd said: "Although the protest was largely peaceful in nature, inquiries are continuing into an incident that happened that afternoon.

"We hope the man pictured sees this and comes forward, or if someone recognises him that they get in touch."

During the protest, hundreds of people gathered in Bristol city centre to "defend the cenotaph".

Some held up banners reading "All Lives Matter" but denied they were far-right supporters.

One read: "Not far right just ordinary people of all races from Bristol, Bath, Cardiff, Newport etc.

"United to defend the Cenotaph to defend the memory of people who died so that we are able to have the freedom to protest."

The gathering came six days after a Black Lives Matter demonstration in the city that saw the statue of slave trader Edward Colston torn down.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the force on 101, giving reference number 5220129187.