Scuffle breaks out as Black Lives Matter protesters take to streets of London for second day

By Maddie Goodfellow

A scuffle broke out between police and protesters as they took to the streets of London for a second day of Black Lives Matter demonstrations.

A group gathered at Marble Arch in central London after George Floyd was killed by police in the US last week.

Around 40 people held anti-racist signs and chanted "stop killing the mandem, stop killing the galdem, stop killing the transdem."

One member of the group then read a list of the names of people who were killed by police in the UK.

Shortly after, a scuffle broke out between police and members of the group, with four people thought to have been arrested.

Earlier on Monday, a group of demonstrators marched through the streets of Brixton chanting "black lives matter", "no justice, no peace" and "stop murdering us".

Activists were also heard shouting "Cherry Groce matters" outside the house of Cherry Groce in Brixton, where the shooting of an unarmed woman triggered the 1985 Brixton Riots.

It has been reported that police were out in force with five riot vans trailing the march, as well as a police helicopter.

It follows thousands of people packing into central London yesterday and marching on the American Embassy in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Crowds packed the famous landmark in solidarity with US protesters, who have been demonstrating against the death of George Floyd for the past five days.

Many American cities have seen mass demonstrations against police brutality, which began after Mr Floyd died after a police officer held a knee to his neck until he stopped breathing in Minneapolis.

The officer in question, Derek Chauvin, has since been fired from the force and was charged with third degree murder four days after Mr Floyd's death.

Those in the Trafalgar Square yesterday chanted "I can't breathe", which Mr Floyd could be heard saying before he fell unconscious.

A number of people then marched to the American Embassy in Vauxhall, filling the streets and causing a crush of people.

Police could also be seen blocking off the road which leads to the embassy.

Chants of "say his name: George Floyd" and "black lives matter" are coming from the crowds making their way along roads near the river.

Traffic has been stopped in several places and protesters are receiving applause and horns are being sounded from passing cars.