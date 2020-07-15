Black Lives Matter sculpture replaces slave trader statue on plinth in Bristol

15 July 2020, 09:33 | Updated: 15 July 2020, 09:34

The statue of BLM protester Jen Reid on the plinth in Bristol
The statue of BLM protester Jen Reid on the plinth in Bristol. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

A sculpture of a Black Lives Matter protester has been put up on the plinth in Bristol where the statue of slave trader Edward Colston used to stand.

Artist Marc Quinn created the black and resin steel piece of protester Jen Reid, who was photographed standing on the empty plinth after the Colston statue was toppled.

The sculpture, entitled A Surge of Power (Jen Reid), was erected in the early hours of today by the artist's team without the knowledge of Bristol City council.

READ MORE: Slave trader statue toppled by protesters

Mayor Marvin Rees previously said any decision on how the plinth should be used would be decided democratically.

Jen Reid stands next to the new statue in Bristol
Jen Reid stands next to the new statue in Bristol. Picture: PA

After the sculpture was installed, Mrs Reid stood in front of it with her fist in the air.

"It's just incredible," she told the Guardian.

"This is going to continue the conversation. I can't see it coming down in a hurry."

On June 7, protesters used ropes to pull the Colston statue from its plinth in Bristol city centre.

It was thrown into Bristol Harbour near Pero's Bridge - named in honour of enslaved man Pero Jones who lived and died in the city.

On June 11 Bristol City Council retrieved the statue from the water and will display it in a museum along with placards from the Black Lives Matter protest.

The artist said the new sculpture has been installed in a way that made it "extremely difficult to move".

