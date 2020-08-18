'I was racially profiled'- black police inspector says he was 'racially harassed' by officers

The serving inspector was stopped on his way home from work in May. Picture: PA

By EJ Ward

A black police inspector has complained of racial harassment after being stopped by two white officers while he was driving.

The officer said he recorded the inciden when it happened as he drove home from work in south London on May 23.

Charles Ehikioya said the stop showed an "abuse of power" and he was speaking out in solidarity with the black community.

The Met said in a statement that they had received an internal complaint on May 24 but a review "found no evidence of misconduct".

Last week, the Labour MP Dawn Butler claimed she was a vicim of racial profiling after she and a black male friend were stopped and pulled over in east London by two police cars.

The incident took place in Croydon as the the 55-year-old was driving home, with one of the officers saying Mr Ehikioya was stopped due to his speed and because "it looked like he had gone through a red light".

The officer also asked for Mr Ehikioya's driving licence as well as proof that he was insured to drive the car, that the vehicle had not been stolen, that he was not intoxicated and that he not been using his phone.

He said Mr Ehikioya's driving was "unusual", which the inspector strongly disputed, according to the recording, which the BBC has seen.

The inspector was also accused of being obstructive, with the 22-year veteran of the force telling the broadcaster: "These were alleged offences that could have ended my whole career."

The two officers left the scene after Mr Ehikioya informed them he was a serving colleague and showed them his police badge.

The Met noted in their statement that no action was taken against the inspector as a result of the stop.

Mr Ehikioya said: "I believed I was racially profiled and received no apology.

"I have kids and a grandson, I would not want them treated like this."

Lawrence Davies, of Equal Justice Solicitors who is representing Insp Ehikioya, said the incident showed the "extent of the current racism in the Metropolitan Police".

"The conduct of a few embarrasses the vast majority of officers who are not racist but who, as a consequence of that conduct, have to work with very distrusting BAME communities," he told the BBC.