Blackburn with Darwen Council warns area is at risk of 'Leicester-style' local lockdown

Blackburn with Darwen borough council has warned residents that they could face a "Leicester-style" local lockdown if people do not follow the coronavirus guidelines.

Council officials have also announced a new mobile testing centre to get the town "second wave ready" is being set up at Witton Park Academy.

They also said that while Blackburn has not had "the level of outbreak seen in Leicester" there are concerns over the number of positive tests in the area.

Despite these assertions, the most recent testing data shows a fall in cases in the area.

Coronavirus rates rose in 36 areas of England over the end of June, but Blackburn with Darwen was not one of these.

Council leader Mohammed Khan said: "No one in Blackburn with Darwen wants to find ourselves in a situation like in Leicester.

"Please continue to do your bit to stick to the rules to protect yourself and your loved ones."

The Leicester lockdown, which is still ongoing, saw non-essential shops closed and pubs, restaurants and hairdressers not allowed to reopen with the rest of the country.

Schools were also closed.