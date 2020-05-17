Armed police respond to 'gunshots' in Blackburn as woman rushed to hospital

The injured woman was found unresponsive and taken to hospital. Picture: Twitter

By Matt Drake

A woman has been seriously injured following reports of a shooting in Blackburn.

Armed police were called to King Street at 3pm this afternoon following reports of gunshots outside Lidl supermarket.

The injured woman was found unresponsive and taken to hospital.

Unconfirmed reports on social and local media suggest the victim may have been shot.

No arrests have been made so far and Lancashire Police are asking for anyone with information to call 101.

A statement from Blackburn and Darwen Police said: "Officers, including armed police, are currently in the King Street area of Blackburn following an incident this afternoon.

"Police were called to the area at around 3pm on Sunday following reports of a 'shooting'.

"We were called at around 3pm to reports a woman had been found unresponsive on King Street, close to Lidl, following gunshots being heard in the area.

"The woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

"No arrests have been made but an investigation to establish exactly what occurred, and who is responsible, is very much underway.

"We appreciate this will have caused a lot of worry in the community, but we have deployed significant additional resources, including armed officers, to carry out high visibility patrols in the area to provide reassurance to residents. Anyone with concerns or questions is welcome to speak to those officers.

"Anybody with information about the incident, or who witnessed it, is urged to contact us urgently on 101, quoting log 817 of May 17th."