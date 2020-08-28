Boats rescue people from their homes in central Scotland after severe flooding

Severe flooding was left cars partially submerged in water. Picture: Mark McCabe

By Rachael Kennedy

Boats have been deployed to rescue people from their homes in parts of central Scotland after severe flooding left them stranded.

Scotland's Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said two rescue teams had to help people from 14 separate properties in Pyothall Court in Broxburn after "significant flooding" in the area.

Videos sent to LBC showed a mother and her young son inside one of the boats as they floated away from their property past partially submerged cars and bins.

"It was up to my knees," resident William Craik told LBC of the water levels in his house. "It was terrible...We had no where to go, so we ended up staying with my daughter."

Inside the property, Mr Craik revealed the extent of the flood damages as he padded through an inundated floor.

Another resident, Jean Hendrie, 70, told PA that she had also stayed with her daughter overnight after water had rushed over a hall and entered her property.

She said: "Everything in the living room is ruined, the water is up to our knees. The carpets are ruined, the floors are ruined."

"The rain came on really heavy at about 5pm and there is a burn behind the flood wall and the water came right over the wall.

"One of my neighbours was flooded and the water came right up to her kitchen worktops, and there are cars that are written off.

"We will not be able to stay here as the electricity is off, the carpet is soaked, there is silt everywhere."

The heavy rain has also caused transport issue around the region, with ScotRail warning of delays and cancellations due to "extremely heavy rain flooding".

By Friday, the rail company said lines had reopened and services were running again.