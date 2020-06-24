Body found in River Thames after man went missing while swimming

Emergency services were seen on the River Thames near Cookham in Berkshire. Picture: @Levi_Genes/PA Media

By Megan White

A body has been found by police after a man went missing while swimming in the River Thames.

Emergency services rushed to Cookham in Berkshire on Tuesday evening after reports that two men had been swimming in the water and had got into difficulty.

A man aged in his thirties was brought to safety from the water, and was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

Another man entered the water to assist, but left the water unharmed.

Tragically, the body of a third man in his 30s was discovered around 4.50pm on Wednesday.

Formal identification has not yet taken place.

The death is being treated as unexplained and not suspicious, and a file will be prepared for the coroner.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported.

LPA Commander for Windsor & Maidenhead, Superintendent Colin Hudson, said: “Officers have been working tirelessly with our partners to locate the man who entered the water yesterday, and have now tragically found a body.

“We are grateful for the support we received from both Berkshire and Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Services, South Central Ambulance Service, and Berkshire Lowland Search and Rescue.

“I would also like to thank members of the public who provided information as well as assistance to my officers.

“I would like to thank them for their patience while officers investigated this incident, and we will be leaving the scene shortly.

“I am very sorry to have to bring this sad news.

“Our thoughts are with both men’s families during this very upsetting time.”