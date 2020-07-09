Live Breaking News

Boots announces plans to cut more than 4,000 jobs due to covid-19 crisis

Boots has announced plans to cut more than 4,000 jobs. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

High street pharmacy chain Boots has announced it expects to cut more than 4,000 jobs as part of action to mitigate the "significant impact" of Covid-19.

It will affect around 7% of the company's workforce and will particularly affect staff in its Nottingham support office.

It will also affect some deputy and assistant manager, beauty adviser and customer adviser roles across its stores.

The restructuring will also result in the closure of 48 Boots Opticians stores.

Sebastian James, managing director of Boots UK, said: "The proposals announced today are decisive actions to accelerate our transformation plan, allow Boots to continue its vital role as part of the UK health system, and ensure profitable long-term growth.

READ MORE: Eight John Lewis branches to close permanently

"I am so very grateful to all our colleagues for their dedication during the last few challenging months.

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

"They have stepped forward to support their communities, our customers and the NHS during this time, and I am extremely proud to be serving alongside them."

"In doing this, we are building a stronger and more modern Boots for our customers, patients and colleagues.

"We recognise that today's proposals will be very difficult for the remarkable people who make up the heart of our business, and we will do everything in our power to provide the fullest support during this time."

It comes just hours after John Lewis announced that eight of its UK outlets will remain closed permanently after lockdown, including two major department stores in Birmingham and Watford.