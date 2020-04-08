Boots to close 60 stores over next week and will redeploy pharmacists to busier stores

Boots will temporarily close 60 of its branches and redeploy its pharmacists. Picture: PA

By Nick Hardinges

Boots is set to temporarily close 60 of its branches from next week in order to move pharmacists tackling coronavirus to busier stores.

The iconic high street chain said the majority of the shops affected would be in locations where footfall has significantly decreased following the Covid-19 outbreak, such as in airports, retail outlets and in central London.

Workers will be moved to nearby branches to help local community pharmacies that "are seeing more than double the number of people requiring prescriptions."

Among the staff being moved to busier stores are pharmacists, healthcare workers and those in store management.

Our priority is to support the NHS, ensure access to a pharmacy for every community, and look after our amazing colleagues as they support our patients and customers on the front line. That’s why we’re temporarily closing a small number of stores https://t.co/wMVvQRm3CW pic.twitter.com/ZfS5UpuJdZ — Boots (@BootsUK) April 8, 2020

"We need to make sure that we have enough colleagues playing their vital role where it’s currently most needed and that we can send home those colleagues who are working in stores that are not busy," a company statement read.

"To achieve this, we are temporarily closing a small number of stores that are very quiet at this time."

Some workers that are not needed will instead be sent home for their safety.

The first set of shops - all in London - will be closed on Friday 10 April. The second wave of stores - across the whole of the UK - will shut by Wednesday 15 April.

Dozens of Boots branches will close despite providing an essential service. Picture: PA

Boots reassured the public that they have 2,400 branches across the country and, in most cases, each closed shop will have another store "usually within a few minutes’ walk."

A spokesperson for Boots said: "All over the country, we are working tirelessly to support the NHS and to provide our customers with the advice, healthcare, medicine and products that they need.

"We are committed to being there for the people that need us and we will not leave a community without a pharmacy.

"We would like to thank our colleagues for their work and our customers for their support and generosity.”

Full list of London Boots stores to close from 10 April

London Stratford City

London Covent Garden Long Acre

London White City Shopping Centre Ariel Way

London 193 Oxford Street

London Piccadilly

London 508-520 Oxford Street

London 16 Tottenham Court Road

London 100 Oxford Street

London Canary Wharf Jubilee

London Moorgate High Street

London Cannon Street

London 302 Regent Street

London Monument

London Fenchurch Street

London Farringdon Road

London Strand temp store

London Paternoster Square

London New Bridge Street

London Canary Wharf Cabot Square

London Houndsditch

London 211 Tottenham Court Road

London High Holborn

London Victoria Cardinal Place

London One New Change Shopping Centre

London Liverpool Street Station

A majority of the Boots stores set to close will be in London locations. Picture: PA

Full list of UK Boots stores to close from 15 April

Manchester Trafford Centre

Leeds Trinity

Gateshead Metro Centre

Edinburgh 101Princes Street

Liverpool Clayton Square Shopping Centre

Dartford Bluewater Park

Bristol Cribbs Causeway

London Charing Cross Station

London Victoria Place

London Kings Cross Station

Birmingham New Street Station

Liverpool Lime Street Station

Newcastle Central Station

Reading Station Over Bridge

Edinburgh Waverly Street Station

London Marylebone Station

London Bridge Station

Newcastle Airport after security

Glasgow Airport after security

Birm Airport before security

Leeds Bradford after security

Aberdeen Airport airside departure lounge

Heathrow T2 before security arrivals

Heathrow T3 after security

Heathrow T3 before security depart

Heathrow T4 before security arrivals

Heathrow T4 after security

Gatwick South after security lower

Newry Buttercrane Shopping Centre

Caerphilly Castle Court

Ballymena Fairhill Shopping Centre

Stockport Peel Shopping Centre

Newry The Quays Shopping Centre

Belfast Great Northern Mall