Border Force seen at Dover fitting face masks to migrants amid coronavirus crisis

Border Force officers were spotted fitting the masks at Dover. Picture: PA

By EJ Ward

UK Border Force officers have been spotted fitting face masks to suspected migrants at Dover today, amid the Covid-19 crisis.

The uniformed immigration officers were pictured putting the PPE on a group of blanket clad men and women.

News reports suggested the HMC Vigilant, a Border Force vessel, was active in the English Channel on Friday morning.

Border Force officers fit a mask to a suspected migrant. Picture: PA

Since the coronavirus lockdown started almost 400 migrants are believed to have attempted to cross the freezing waters in an attempt to reach British shores.

One humanitarian charity has suggested a lack of food in Northern France has caused migrants to flee a number of camps.

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

The latest arrivals took place amid concerns coronavirus has reached refugee camps in France.

Care4Calais founder Clare Moseley said the charity had learned of at least one case of coronavirus in a camp near Dunkirk.

She said she was "very scared" about the implications of the virus spreading in the camps, where access to soap and food is limited.

Following the latest confirmed crossing attempts on Sunday, the Home Office reiterated that the pandemic has had "no impact" on its ability to respond to migrant activity.

It said: "Border Force and Immigration Enforcement will always have the resources needed to tackle these illegal and dangerous crossings."