Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds name baby boy after doctors who saved PM's life

Carrie Symonds shared this picture on her social media. Picture: Carrie Symonds/ Instagram

By Kate Buck

Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds have named their baby boy Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson.

Taking to Instagram to make the announcement, Ms Symonds said Nicholas was chosen after the doctors who saved Mr Johnson's life during his battle with coronavirus - Dr Nick Hart and Dr Nick Price.

His first name, Wilfred, was picked in tribute to Mr Johnson's grandfather, and Lawrie was picked in tribute to Ms Symond's grandfather.

Wilfred was born at 9am on Wednesday, and it is understood he is already at home in Downing Street with his parents.

Ms Symonds' full announcement thanked the medical staff who had looked after her and her son in hospital.

She wrote: "Thank you so, so much to the incredible NHS maternity team at UCLH that looked after us so well.

"I couldn't be happier. My heart is full".

The couple have revealed their new baby name. Picture: PA

Mr Johnson pictured arriving at Downing Street hours after the birth of his son. Picture: PA

Wilfred's arrival came just two days after Mr Johnson returned to work following a serious battle with Covid-19.

The new arrival is the third baby born to a serving prime minister in recent history.

Tony Blair's wife Cherie gave birth to son Leo in May 2000, three years after her husband's first election victory.

David Cameron and wife Samantha welcomed daughter Florence in 2010.

The last babies born to Prime Ministers before Leo and Florence arrived more than 150 years ago.

Mr Johnson was admitted to hospital on 5 April after his symptoms worsened, eventually needing to spend a week in hospital - three days of which were in intensive care.

The relationship between the PM and Ms Symonds came to public attention at the beginning of 2019, a few months after Mr Johnson separated from his then-wife Marina Wheeler.

Mr Johnson, 55, and Ms Symonds, 32, announced in March that they were expecting a baby in "early summer", and that they had become engaged at the end of last year.

The couple announced they were expecting in March. Picture: PA

In a post on her Instagram account, Carrie Symonds wrote: "Many of you already know but for my friends that still don't…. we've got a baby hatching early summer."

Mr Johnson said he was "absolutely delighted" as the news was made public on March 1.

The announcement came just 11 days after Mr Johnson's divorce with ex-wife Marina was finalised.