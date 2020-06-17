Breaking News

Boris Johnson in crash outside parliament after protester runs in front of convoy

17 June 2020, 14:52 | Updated: 17 June 2020, 15:14

By Megan White

Boris Johnson has been involved in a minor accident after a protester jumped in front of his convoy as it left the gates of Parliament.

The protester was in the road outside the Palace of Westminster as Mr Johnson's convoy left following Prime Minister's Questions.

The Prime Minister was not injured during the incident, in which his Jaguar was forced to stop, with an escorting Range Rover running into the back of it.

Damage to Prime Minister Boris Johnson's car after a man ran in front of it as he left the Houses of Parliament
Damage to Prime Minister Boris Johnson's car after a man ran in front of it as he left the Houses of Parliament. Picture: PA

A man, who was thought to have been demonstrating about Turkey's operation against Kurdish rebels in northern Iraq, was taken into the Palace of Westminster by officers after the incident.

A protester was detained following the incident
A protester was detained following the incident. Picture: PA

A Number 10 spokesman confirmed the car was Mr Johnson's, adding: "I think the video speaks for itself as to what happened. No reports of anybody being injured."

The spokesman said Mr Johnson was travelling in the car at the time.

More to follow...

Comments

Loading...

Happening Now

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

Weather

Warnings issued as fresh thunderstorms sweep in

High Court in Edinburgh

Man accused of murdering T2 Trainspotting actor ‘drove at speeds up to 123mph’
Bank of England

Bank set to launch more QE after record economic plunge

The Duchess of Cambridge

Kate to urge acts of kindness during online school assembly

Pauley the pigeon

Stowaway pigeon poses new test for crew of Royal Navy aircraft carrier
Boris Johnson

Johnson warns of ‘tough times ahead’ as evidence mounts over cost of lockdown