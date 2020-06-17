Breaking News

Boris Johnson in crash outside parliament after protester runs in front of convoy

By Megan White

Boris Johnson has been involved in a minor accident after a protester jumped in front of his convoy as it left the gates of Parliament.

The protester was in the road outside the Palace of Westminster as Mr Johnson's convoy left following Prime Minister's Questions.

The Prime Minister was not injured during the incident, in which his Jaguar was forced to stop, with an escorting Range Rover running into the back of it.

Damage to Prime Minister Boris Johnson's car after a man ran in front of it as he left the Houses of Parliament. Picture: PA

A man, who was thought to have been demonstrating about Turkey's operation against Kurdish rebels in northern Iraq, was taken into the Palace of Westminster by officers after the incident.

A protester was detained following the incident. Picture: PA

A Number 10 spokesman confirmed the car was Mr Johnson's, adding: "I think the video speaks for itself as to what happened. No reports of anybody being injured."

The spokesman said Mr Johnson was travelling in the car at the time.

