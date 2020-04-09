Boris Johnson 'continues to improve' after third night in intensive care

Boris Johnson has now been in intensive care fo three days. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

Prime Minister Boris Johnson "continues to improve" in intensive care having spent a "good night" in hospital, Downing Street has said.

The 55-year-old Prime Minister was diagnosed with coronavirus 13 days ago, and was admitted to St Thomas' in London on Sunday.

But after his condition deteriorated throughout Monday afternoon, he was taken to ICU that evening.

He has since remained under the watchful eye of NHS staff in the ward, and has not needed to be placed on a ventilator.

In an update on his condition, he is said to be continuing with "standard oxygen treatment", while it was indicated he has not taken part in any drug trials for Covid-19.

"The Prime Minister had a good night and continues to improve in intensive care," his spokesman said as he gave an update from the hospital.

"He's in good spirits."

Yesterday, Chancellor Rishi Sunak said Mr Johnson was "sitting up in bed" and was in "good spirits".

Mr Johnson's pregnant fiancee, Carrie Symonds, has also been self-isolating after experiencing coronavirus symptoms herself.

Since Mr Johnson has been in the intensive care unit, his Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has been put in charged of the country.

Mr Raab again chaired the daily Covid-19 meeting on Thursday morning as he deputises for Mr Johnson.

