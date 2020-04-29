Breaking News

Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds announce birth of 'healthy baby boy'

29 April 2020, 09:58 | Updated: 29 April 2020, 10:06

The Prime Minister and his partner have had a baby boy
The Prime Minister and his partner have had a baby boy. Picture: PA
EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds have announced the birth of a “healthy baby boy at a London hospital earlier this morning”. Both mother and baby are doing very well, their spokesman said

A spokesman for Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds said: "The Prime Minister and Ms Symonds are thrilled to announce the birth of a healthy baby boy at a London hospital earlier this morning. Both mother and baby are doing very well.

"The PM and Ms Symonds would like to thank the fantastic NHS maternity team."

