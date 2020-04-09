Breaking News

Boris Johnson moved out of intensive care and is in 'extremely good spirits'

Boris Johnson has been moved out of intensive care. Picture: PA

By Nick Hardinges

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved out of intensive care and is in "extremely good spirits", a No 10 spokesman has confirmed.

Mr Johnson had spent three nights in intensive care after his condition deteriorated following a positive coronavirus diagnosis.

His official spokesman said: "The Prime Minister has been moved this evening from intensive care back to the ward, where he will receive close monitoring during the early phase of his recovery.

"He is in extremely good spirits."

No further updates are expected from No 10 and St Thomas' Hospital this evening.

Earlier on Thursday, we learned the prime minister was continuing to improve after having a "good night" in hospital.

US President Donald Trump took to Twitter to congratulate the UK leader on pulling through.

He wrote: "Great News: Prime Minister Boris Johnson has just been moved out of Intensive Care. Get well Boris!!!"

Great News: Prime Minister Boris Johnson has just been moved out of Intensive Care. Get well Boris!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 9, 2020

The 55-year-old leader was diagnosed with Covid-19 thirteen days ago and was admitted to St Thomas' in London on Sunday.

But after his condition deteriorated throughout Monday afternoon, he was taken to ICU that evening.

He remained under the watchful eye of NHS staff in the ward but did not need to be placed on to a ventilator.

It comes after Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who had been standing in as the prime minister's deputy, said that he had not spoken to Mr Johnson since taking over his responsibilities.

Mr Raab insisted his friend and colleague should focus on his recovery.

The foreign secretary added he has "got all the authority I need" to make decisions along with his Cabinet colleagues.

Earlier, No 10 said the prime minister "continues to improve" after a "good night" and thanked the NHS for the "brilliant care" he has received.

The weekly "claps for carers" have been providing "wonderful, unifying moments" for the country, while it is hoped millions will turn out again at 8pm, his spokesman added.

Mr Raab was expected to instead take part in the show of support for health staff.

Boris Johnson was last seen in public clapping for NHS workers in Downing Street last Thursday.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced the first big breakthrough in the prime minister's health today when he said Mr Johnson was now "sitting up in bed" and "engaging positively" with medics.