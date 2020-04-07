Boris Johnson receives 'oxygen support' while in intensive care

By EJ Ward

Boris Johnson has received "oxygen support" overnight after being moved to intensive care at a London hospital due to his coronavirus symptoms growing worse.

The Prime Minister was moved to intensive care at about 7pm on Monday and was understood to be conscious but moved as a precaution should he require a ventilator.

The 55-year-old had been admitted to St Thomas' Hospital in central London on Sunday evening after testing positive for coronavirus 10 days previously.

Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Michael Gove told LBC's Nick Ferrari that while Boris Johnson spent the night in intensive care, he was not on a ventilator.

"He is not on a ventilator. The Prime Minister has received some oxygen support," Mr Gove told LBC.

"He is kept, of course, under close supervision. By being in intensive care if there is further support he needs it is there at hand. But the Prime Minister has not been on a ventilator."

When asked on who was running the country, Mr Gove said, Dominic Raab would be chairing the Government's emergency Covid-19 meeting.

Mr Gove said he last spoke to the PM on Saturday, but said he had remained in close contact with Mr Johnson's top team.

Boris Johnson spent the evening in intensive care. Picture: PA

Dominic Raab will take charge of the Government's response to the coronavirus crisis after the Prime Minister was transferred to intensive care.

The Conservative Party leader ceded control "where necessary" to Foreign Secretary and First Secretary of State Mr Raab, who will deputise for the PM.

Mr Raab's first job as stand-in PM on Tuesday will be to lead the Government's emergency daily coronavirus "war Cabinet" meeting with senior colleagues and the UK's chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty, and chief scientific adviser, Sir Patrick Vallance.



He has vowed to follow the "direction" set by the PM for tackling the deadly virus, although admitted at the Number 10 press briefing that the pair last spoke on Saturday.