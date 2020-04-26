Boris Johnson returns to Downing Street following coronavirus recovery

The prime minister is expected to return to work Monday after taking several weeks off to recover from Covid-19. Picture: PA

By Matt Drake

Boris Johnson has returned to Downing Street ahead of starting work again following his recovery from coronavirus.

The prime minister has not been seen in public since April 12 when he uploaded a Twitter video thanking NHS staff at St Thomas' Hospital London for saving his life.

He is expected to return to work Monday after taking several weeks off to recover from Covid-19.

So far, Mr Johnson is the only world leader to have contracted the coronavirus.

After being discharged from hospital, he has been recovering at Chequers with his fiance Carrie Symonds, who is also believed to have contracted the virus.

For all the latest coronavirus updates, follow our live blog here

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has been carrying out the prime minister's duties since Mr Johnson was incapacitated.

Giving thanks to the NHS, Mr Johnson said in his Twitter video: "It is hard to find the words to express my debt to the NHS for saving my life.

"I want to pay my own thanks to the utterly brilliant doctors, leaders in their fields, who took some crucial decisions a few days ago which I will be grateful for the rest of my life.

"I want to thank the many nurses, men and women, whose care has been astonishing."

The prime minister is said to be "raring to go" back to work.

Sky News reported, depending on doctors advice, Mr Johnson may host Monday's daily Downing Street news conference and possibly battle Keir Starmer during PMQs on Wednesday.