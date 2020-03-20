Watch LIVE: Boris Johnson's coronavirus press conference
20 March 2020, 17:15 | Updated: 20 March 2020, 17:16
Watch Boris Johnsons and Rishi Sunak's coronavirus daily public briefing - the feed will appear here once it begins.
NHS England has said a further 39 people who had tested positive for coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in England to 167.
Elsewhere, Northwick Park Hospital in Harrow declared a "critical incident" due to a surge in Covid-19 patients.
In a message to staff, the hospital said it has no critical care capacity left and has contacted nearby hospitals about transferring patients to other sites.