Watch LIVE: Boris Johnson's coronavirus press conference

20 March 2020, 17:15 | Updated: 20 March 2020, 17:16

Rishi Sunak and Boris Johnson are due to speak this evening
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

Watch Boris Johnsons and Rishi Sunak's coronavirus daily public briefing - the feed will appear here once it begins.

NHS England has said a further 39 people who had tested positive for coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in England to 167.

Elsewhere, Northwick Park Hospital in Harrow declared a "critical incident" due to a surge in Covid-19 patients.

In a message to staff, the hospital said it has no critical care capacity left and has contacted nearby hospitals about transferring patients to other sites.

