Exclusive

Boris Johnson takes your calls on LBC: Watch in full

By EJ Ward

Boris Johnson has been grilled by LBC listeners during an interesting and insightful phone-in where a range of topics were covered.

Boris Johnson has urged Britons to "enjoy summer sensibly" ahead of the easing of lockdown restrictions on Saturday.



The Prime Minister told LBC: "Tomorrow we come to step three of the plan that I set out on May 10, that everybody, I think, has understood, or huge numbers of people have understood and followed very carefully and very closely.



"And it's because people stuck to that plan that we're now able to carefully and cautiously open up hospitality tomorrow.



"And my message is really for people to enjoy summer sensibly and make sure that it all works."

The Prime Minister was speaking to LBC on Friday morning. Picture: LBC

But it wasn't just coronavirus which came up when the Prime Minister spoke to Nick Ferrari and then answered listener's questions, he talked about the Black Lives Matter movement, his father going on holiday, new Extinction Rebellion protests and even revealed how he is coping as a new father.

He said his baby son Wilfred is a "wonderful kid" and that he is a "pretty hands-on" dad.



The Prime Minister told LBC becoming a father is "an absolutely wonderful time", but said: "But for me at any rate it is very, very busy so the concept of paternity leave is not one that I've really been able to deal with."



Asked by presenter Nick Ferrari: "What's the best part... cuddling him, changing him, feeding him, reading to him?", Mr Johnson replied: "All that... it is a very detailed operation and there's a lot of it, but I'm pretty hands-on."

Watch the whole interview in the video at the top of the page.

