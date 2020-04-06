Boris Johnson remains in hospital with 'persistent' coronavirus symptoms

Boris Johnson is to remain in hospital with coronavirus. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

Boris Johnson is going to remain in hospital after spending the night there with "persistent" coronavirus symptoms.

The Prime Minister is said to be in good spirits but not expected to leave hospital today.

The 55-year-old Prime Minister still has persistent symptoms including a high temperature and dry cough, which have now progressed from being described as "mild" to "persistent".

It is not known how long he will need to remain in hospital for.

Mr Johnson said he is in "good spirits" after spending a "comfortable night" inside the medical facility.

The PM has been described as "very much still in charge". Picture: PA

He tweeted: "Last night, on the advice of my doctor, I went into hospital for some routine tests as I’m still experiencing coronavirus symptoms.

"I’m in good spirits and keeping in touch with my team, as we work together to fight this virus and keep everyone safe.

"I’d like to say thank you to all the brilliant NHS staff taking care of me and others in this difficult time. You are the best of Britain.

"Stay safe everyone, and please remember to stay at home to protect the NHS and save lives."

Mr Johnson was admitted last night, 10 days after being diagnosed with Covid-19, as a "precautionary measure".

A Cabinet meeting which Mr Johnson was meant to lead today will now be chaired by Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who was named "designated survivor" should the PM be unable to carry out his duties.

Mr Johnson was seen on Thursday evening when he appeared on the doorstep of 11 Downing Street - in which his apartment is situated - to clap for the NHS.

On Saturday, his fiancee Carrie Symonds revealed she had been suffering with symptoms and has been in bed for a number of days.

In a tweet, she said: "I haven't needed to be tested and, after seven days of rest, I feel stronger and I'm on the mend.

"As Miss Symonds, 32, falls into the group of vulnerable people urged to avoid contact with those with symptoms of Covid-19, she has been isolating away from Mr Johnson.

She later shared a photograph of herself self-isolating in Camberwell, south London, with the couple's dog Dilyn

