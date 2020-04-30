Breaking News

Boris Johnson takes to Twitter to tell Brits to 'keep going' with lockdown

Boris Johnson has told Brits to keep going. Picture: PA

By Nick Hardinges

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has taken to Twitter to tell Brits "to keep going" during the coronavirus lockdown.

The UK leader used social media to encourage people to maintain their efforts despite any "anxiety" they may feel amid the Covid-19 crisis.

It comes as the prime minister prepares to lead the government's daily press briefing from Downing Street for the first time in a month.

Mr Johnson has been absent from the press conferences since 25 March following a personal battle with coronavirus and the birth of his baby son.

The prime minister expressed his empathy with the people of the UK, saying that he "shares" the "anxiety" felt by people being forced to live in lockdown.

Although he "understands" those who are beginning to feel impatient because of the social restrictions being imposed, the UK leader urged people "to keep going" in order to continue protecting the NHS and save lives.

Using Twitter, Mr Johnson wrote: "I know how hard and how stressful it has been to give up even temporarily those ancient and basic freedoms, not seeing friends, not seeing loved ones, working from home, managing the kids, worrying about your job and your firm.

"So let me say directly also to British business, to the shopkeepers, to the entrepreneurs, to the hospitality sector, to everyone on whom our economy depends: I understand your impatience, I share your anxiety.

"But I must ask you to keep going in the way that you have kept going so far, so we can protect our NHS and save lives."

Meanwhile, the prime minister has opted to take his paternity leave later in the year in order to keep a "firm grip" on the coronavirus pandemic.

LBC News will be streaming his first live press conference in a month, which you can watch HERE.

The briefing is set to start at 5pm this afternoon and he will likely be joined by a duo of the UK's top medical experts.