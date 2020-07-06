Boris Johnson urges people 'not to stuff this up' after relaxing lockdown rules

By Maddie Goodfellow

Boris Johnson has urged the public to "be sensible" and not to "stuff this up" on a trip to Yorkshire.

The Prime Minister was speaking at a rail construction site in Yorkshire after joining people visiting the pub and getting a haircut over the weekend.

It comes after a host of lockdown restrictions were raised in England over the weekend, meaning that facilities including hairdressers, pubs and cafes could open for the first time in three months.

Boris Johnson said that although there were "some people who have been getting it wrong", most people "did the right thing" whilst out and about this weekend.

He urged the public to "enjoy ourselves safely" after pictures from the weekend showed revellers packed together on Saturday night.

Boris Johnson visited Yorkshire on Monday. Picture: PA

Boris Johnson told people not to "stuff this up". Picture: PA

During the visit, Mr Johnson said drinking and social distancing can mix "if people are sensible."

"Actually my evidence I've seen is yes - there have been some places where people have been imprudent and you can see there's been some people who have been getting it wrong," he said.

"But actually overwhelmingly over the weekend I think the people of this country did the right thing.

"If we can keep it up, if we can keep going in the way we are, maintain discipline, enjoy ourselves but enjoy ourselves safely, then we will continue to drive down this virus and we will be able to get back to life as close to normal as possible as fast as possible.

"But we cannot be complacent, we really can't afford to stuff this up, to blow it now."

Boris Johnson urged the public to be "sensible". Picture: PA

The government is set to announce an economic recovery plan. Picture: PA

The Prime Minister also showcased a new haircut on his visit to the Siemens railway factory in Goole.

Number 10 confirmed he got a trim over the weekend, as well as going for a drink near his Chequers country retreat.

Labour's Sir Keir Starmer was also seen getting a haircut over the weekend and was pictured pulling pints in a pub on Monday.

Mr Johnson was in Yorkshire to promote the government's efforts to protect the economy from the impact of a coronavirus recession.

It comes as the government is set to announce that £100 million will be invested in unpaid traineeships for young people in England.

Businesses taking on unpaid trainees will receive a £1000 bonus for every trainee.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak is set to announce the measures for 18 to 24 year olds on Wednesday, when he will unveil an economic recovery strategy to deal with the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on the economy.