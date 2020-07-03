Exclusive

'Let's not blow it now folks', Boris Johnson warns Brits to "enjoy summer sensibly"

The Prime Minister was speaking exclusivly to LBC. Picture: LBC

By EJ Ward

Boris Johnson has urged Britons to "enjoy summer sensibly" ahead of the easing of lockdown restrictions on Saturday.

Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari the day before bars and restaurants reopened after more than 100 days of lockdown due to coronavirus the PM urged restraint.

Critics have questioned if it is sensible for pubs and bars to reopen on a Saturday, while police have ensured extra officers are on patrol to help combat disorder.

Hospitality industry bodies and the police have already come out to urge drinkers to behave responsibly this weekend.

The Prime Minister told LBC: "Tomorrow we come to step three of the plan that I set out on May 10, that everybody, I think, has understood, or huge numbers of people have understood and followed very carefully and very closely.

"And it's because people stuck to that plan that we're now able to carefully and cautiously open up hospitality tomorrow.

"And my message is really for people to enjoy summer sensibly and make sure that it all works."

Mr Johnson defended his Government's decision to allow pubs to reopen on a weekend, he said he hoped it would be a "reasonable time" but that changing the day to Monday would not make much difference.

When pressed by Nick Ferrari if the decision was based on hope, the PM rebutted that and said it was based on scientific evidence.

"Let's not blow it now folks," the Prime Minister said was his message.

Later Mr Johnson is expected to lead a Downing Street press conference where he will warn the nation that "we are not out of the woods yet" and say severe restrictions could return if transmission of Covid-19 rises with the easing of the lockdown imposed more than three months ago.

When questioned on why it was safe to reopen hospitality businesses but not theatres, the PM said, "we need to get to a stage when people can safely perform again."

He told LBC the Government wanted to "make sure we can help people throughout the crisis."

He added: "You can find all sorts of inconsistencies."

The Prime Minister revealed to LBC the date for gyms to re-open is “in a couple of weeks”.