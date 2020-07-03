Exclusive

'Let's not blow it now folks', Boris Johnson warns Brits to "enjoy summer sensibly"

3 July 2020, 09:32 | Updated: 3 July 2020, 09:42

The Prime Minister was speaking exclusivly to LBC
The Prime Minister was speaking exclusivly to LBC. Picture: LBC
EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Boris Johnson has urged Britons to "enjoy summer sensibly" ahead of the easing of lockdown restrictions on Saturday.

Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari the day before bars and restaurants reopened after more than 100 days of lockdown due to coronavirus the PM urged restraint.

Critics have questioned if it is sensible for pubs and bars to reopen on a Saturday, while police have ensured extra officers are on patrol to help combat disorder.

Hospitality industry bodies and the police have already come out to urge drinkers to behave responsibly this weekend.

The Prime Minister told LBC: "Tomorrow we come to step three of the plan that I set out on May 10, that everybody, I think, has understood, or huge numbers of people have understood and followed very carefully and very closely.

"And it's because people stuck to that plan that we're now able to carefully and cautiously open up hospitality tomorrow.

"And my message is really for people to enjoy summer sensibly and make sure that it all works."

Mr Johnson defended his Government's decision to allow pubs to reopen on a weekend, he said he hoped it would be a "reasonable time" but that changing the day to Monday would not make much difference.

When pressed by Nick Ferrari if the decision was based on hope, the PM rebutted that and said it was based on scientific evidence.

"Let's not blow it now folks," the Prime Minister said was his message.

Later Mr Johnson is expected to lead a Downing Street press conference where he will warn the nation that "we are not out of the woods yet" and say severe restrictions could return if transmission of Covid-19 rises with the easing of the lockdown imposed more than three months ago.

When questioned on why it was safe to reopen hospitality businesses but not theatres, the PM said, "we need to get to a stage when people can safely perform again."

He told LBC the Government wanted to "make sure we can help people throughout the crisis."

He added: "You can find all sorts of inconsistencies."

The Prime Minister revealed to LBC the date for gyms to re-open is “in a couple of weeks”.

Comments

Loading...

Happening Now

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

The Prime Minister answered questions form LBC listeners

'I don't believe in gestures. I believe in substance' PM indicates he would not 'take a knee'
Transport for London has issued guidance for people using public transport

TfL shares travel advice ahead of lockdown relaxations

The Duke of York is "bewildered" over claims by US authorities that he has failed to cooperate with the investigation into Jeffrey Epstein

Prince Andrew is subjecting Epstein victims to 'torture test', lawyer claims

Royals

The Welsh government will remove its current travel restrictions

Wales to end five mile coronavirus travel restrictions from Monday
Pubs and other businesses are set to reopen on Saturday

Coronavirus: Cafes and pubs will collect customers' contact details
Extra officers will be on patrol across the country at the weekend

Police braced for 'New Year's Eve' style operation as pubs reopen