Boris Johnson's speech announcing changes to lockdown - watch in full

10 May 2020, 19:27

Boris Johnson addressed the nation this evening announcing a relaxation of the UK's coronavirus lockdown rules.

From Wednesday, people will be allowed to:

- Take "unlimited" amounts of outdoor exercise and sit in the sun in a local park

- Drive "to other destinations"

- Play sports but only with members of your own household

- Go back to work but only where jobs cannot be done from home, for example construction and manufacturing

The prime minister also announced the creation of a new coronavirus 'alert system' comprised of five stages.

Level One means the disease is no longer present in the UK, and Level Five is the most critical, "the kind of situation we could have had if the NHS had been overwhelmed," he said.

