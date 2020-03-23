Boris Johnson's statement to the nation - watch in full

23 March 2020, 20:30 | Updated: 23 March 2020, 20:53

Maddie Goodfellow

By Maddie Goodfellow

The Prime Minister announced a full lockdown of the UK tonight to tackle coronavirus. Watch in full here.

Boris Johnson's announcement follows an emergency COBRA meeting held on Monday afternoon.

A further 46 people who tested positive for coronavirus died on Monday, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in England to 303, NHS England confirmed.

On Sunday, Boris Johnson announced that members of vulnerable groups will need to isolate for three months.

