Bournemouth stabbing: Man knifed to death in suspected family row

The man died at the scene, while a woman aged in her forties and a teenage boy were taken to hospital. Picture: Google Street View

By Matt Drake

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following a suspected family row in which a man was stabbed to death.

Dorset Police were called at 2.20am on Friday to reports that a 46-year-old man had suffered stab wounds at a home in Eldon Place, in the Westbourne area of the seaside town.

The man died at the scene, while a woman aged in her forties and a teenage boy were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A 31-year-old man from Bournemouth was arrested on suspicion of murder but was also taken to hospital.

Dorset Police said both men, the woman and the teenage boy were from Bournemouth and believed to be "part of a wider family group".

Inspector Jon Wasey said that a "thorough investigation" was taking place to establish the full circumstances of what had happened.

#LatestNews - Detectives have launched a murder investigation after a man died following an alleged assault in the Westbourne area of Bournemouth – with one man being arrested. Anyone with information please contact Dorset Police quoting reference 19:35. https://t.co/t90gm8uJAW — Dorset Police (@dorsetpolice) June 19, 2020

"Early inquiries indicate that all those involved are part of a wider family group," he said.

"Local people will see an increased police presence as officers are carrying out house-to-house visits and CCTV inquiries and the scene is being investigated.

"This should not impact on any of the businesses in the area.

"If anyone locally has concerns, please raise these with our neighbourhood policing team."

A post-mortem examination is due to take place on Friday.

Anyone with information in relation to the incident is asked to contact Dorset Police, quoting incident number 19:35, or Crimestoppers anonymously.