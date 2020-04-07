Michael Gove rejects Scottish calls to extend Brexit trade talks amid coronavirus

Scotland's Government have asked for the Brexit transition period to be extended. Picture: PA

By EJ Ward

Michael Gove has rejected calls from Scotland's Government to halt Brexit negotiations as the Covid-19 pandemic sweeps the country.

Scotland's Constitution Secretary, Mike Russell, wrote to Michael Gove, the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, requesting a halt to the withdrawal process during the coronavirus pandemic.

He questioned how the UK Government can be focused on tackling the coronavirus pandemic while also pursuing Brexit negotiations.

However, the UK Government has "no intention of changing" the current date for ending the transition period, which is set to be December 31.

Mr Russell has now written again to Mr Gove to restate the Scottish Government's case.

The Scottish politician claimed the decision would cause "dismay across Scotland" and much of the UK at the Government's "intention to plough on with their plans for a hard Brexit, or indeed a no-deal Brexit, in less than nine months' time".

He questioned how the UK Government can be focused on tackling coronavirus while also pursuing Brexit negotiations and said there had been "no meaningful discussion of issues with the devolved governments for almost two months", with none likely in the foreseeable future due to the pandemic.

He added: "But, bluntly, is the UK Government now expecting the Scottish Government to divert resources from tackling Covid-19 to carry out the necessary, extensive work that would be involved?

"There is still time to change course - and the UK Government should confirm without delay that they will seek the year's extension that is on offer from June. That would ensure that every effort is put to tackling the pandemic emergency.

A UK Government spokeswoman said: "Our top priority as a Government is to slow the spread of the coronavirus, protect the NHS and keep people safe - we are working around the clock to do so, with all four nations together providing unprecedented financial support for businesses, workers and the self-employed.

"We remain fully committed to the negotiations. The UK and EU have shared draft legal texts and discussions with the Commission are continuing.

"The transition period ends on 31 December 2020, as enshrined in UK law, which the Prime Minister has made clear he has no intention of changing."