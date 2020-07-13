UK's official coronavirus death toll rises by 11, marking smallest increase since March

By Matt Drake

The UK's official coronavirus death toll has risen by 11, marking the smallest day-on-day increase since mid-March.

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said 44,830 people had died in hospitals, care homes and the wider community after testing positive for Covid-19 in the UK as of 5pm on Sunday - up by 11 from 44,819 the previous day.

This is the lowest number reported by DHSC since 12 March, however reporting is often lower on weekends and the Government figures do not include all deaths involving coronavirus across the UK, which are thought to have passed 55,500.

This number includes deaths in all settings, including locations such as care homes.

There have now been more than 290,000 confirmed coronavirus infections in the UK.

The increase of 11 on the previous total does not mean 11 deaths have taken place in the past 24 hours.

Instead, it means 11 more deaths were reported to the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) in the past 24 hours, some of which might have occurred several days ago.

Separate figures from the UK's statistical agencies show there have now been over 55,000 deaths in the UK where Covid-19 has been mentioned on the death certificate, including suspected cases.

There are no new deaths of people who tested positive for coronavirus in Wales, with the number remaining at 1,541, Public Health Wales said.

The total number of cases in Wales increased by 25 to 17,045.