Britain set to be warmer than Ibiza as temperatures top 27C

The country will bask in warm temperatures this week. Picture: PA

By EJ Ward

The UK is set for the hottest day of the year so far this week with temperatures as high as 27C predicted across parts of the country.

Forecasters say most parts of the country will bask in warm sunshine and clear skies as temperatures rise to the mid-20s.

By the middle of the week temperatures in London and the South East could top the 26C record which forecasters said was recorded in Treknow, Cornwall, on Good Friday.

Some regions will be warmer than some of Europe's top holiday destinations, including Marbella and Ibiza, the Met Office predicts.

The mini-heatwave will continue into Friday for some, testing the nation's resolve as people are asked to avoid crowded outdoor spaces so two metre social distancing can be observed.

There will be a "north-south divide" on Monday and Tuesday, according to Met Office meteorologist Matthew Box, with spells of rain in north-western parts of the UK while southern areas will reach highs of 24C (75.2F).

But it will begin to clear going into the middle of the week, as warm southerly winds from the Mediterranean start to move north, Mr Box said.

By Wednesday, parts of Scotland and northern Ireland will reach highs of 22C (71.6F) while Wales could see 23C (73.4F) by the afternoon. The North of England will hit a maximum temperature of 26C (78.8F).

Mr Box said: "It's going to be very hot for large parts of England for most of the week, reaching highs of 27C (80.6F) on Wednesday, which would make it the hottest day of the year so far.

"This will occur due to large areas of high pressure, combined with southerly winds from the continent, bringing with it, pleasant sunshine, dry skies and warmer air."

There is a possibility of thunder and bands of rain across the south and east of England and Wales on Thursday while Friday could be windy, mainly for western areas, with heavy downpours.