British coronavirus cases and hospital admissions 'beginning to plateau'

14 April 2020, 17:31 | Updated: 14 April 2020, 17:42

NHS Medical Director Stephen Powis has said the number of coronavirus cases is plateauing
NHS Medical Director Stephen Powis has said the number of coronavirus cases is plateauing. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

The number of coronavirus cases and hospitalisations is beginning to stabilise, the NHS Medical Director has said.

Speaking at today's coronavirus briefing, Professor Stephen Powis urged the public to remain compliant with lockdown rules, giving hope that current social distancing measures are having an effect.

Prof Powis said there was "increasing evidence now that the number of hospital admissions is stabilising and plateauing" in London and other areas.

"This is evidence that is now accumulating that the benefit of that social distancing and reducing transmission is now beginning to be manifest in a stabilisation in hospital admissions," he said.

"We are beginning to see the benefits of the undoubted hardship that we have all been asked to go through in terms of social distancing, in terms of not meeting with friends and family.

"It's really important that those benefits are maintained, that we continue to follow the instructions that we have all been given and we will then get on top of this virus."

