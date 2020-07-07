British soldier found dead in Estonia after suffering non-battle injury

7 July 2020, 15:30 | Updated: 7 July 2020, 15:34

Sam Brownridge was part of the British Army's combat-ready forces as part of a Nato mission in the country
Sam Brownridge was part of the British Army's combat-ready forces as part of a Nato mission in the country. Picture: MoD

By Matt Drake

A British soldier has been found dead in Estonia after suffering a non-battle injury while off duty.

Sam Brownridge, of the First Battalion of the Royal Regiment of Fusiliers, was found dead in Estonia during his deployment on Operation Cabrit on July 5, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has confirmed.

He was part of the British Army's combat-ready forces as part of a Nato mission in the country.

The Fusilier's next of kin have been informed.

Shadow Defence Secretary John Healey wrote on Twitter: "On behalf of @UKLabour we offer our sympathies to his family and friends, and to those he served within the Royal Regiment of Fusiliers."

An MOD spokesman said: "It is with great sadness that the Ministry of Defence must announce the death of a soldier from The First Battalion, The Royal Regiment of Fusiliers.

"Fusilier Sam Brownridge died of a non-battle injury while deployed on Operation Cabrit in Estonia on Sunday 05 July 2020.

"Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this tragic time. A full investigation is underway and it would be inappropriate to comment further at this stage."

The British Army is involved in Nato's enhanced Forward Presence (EFP) in Estonia and other Baltic nations to "enhance security and deter adversaries", the MoD said.

