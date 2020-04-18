British Transport Police officer dies in hospital after contracting coronavirus

Detective Constable John Coker, 53, died on Friday night after being taken ill on March 22. Picture: British Transport Police

By Asher McShane

A British Transport Police officer has died after becoming ill with Covid-19.

Detective Constable John Coker, 53, died last night after being taken ill on March 22, the BTP confirmed today.

Paying tribute to Mr Coker, BTP Chief Constable Paul Crowther said: "My thoughts are with John's family, for whom the last three weeks have been incredibly difficult and who will be struggling to deal with this most distressing outcome.

"Local colleagues have been in constant contact with John's wife and will pass on the heartfelt condolences of us all.

"BTP will continue that support over the coming days, weeks and months.

"Understandably this is a very difficult time for John's wife and family and they have asked for privacy.

It's with great sadness that we're reporting the death of an officer due to Covid-19.



DC John Coker, 53, passed away last night. Our thoughts are with his loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.



"My thoughts are also with the many officers and staff who worked alongside John, as we each come to terms with this truly awful news.

"John has been part of the BTP family for over a decade and became a Detective Constable within the CID department at Euston where he was much loved and respected by all those he worked with.

"His colleagues remember a man who was charismatic, kind and thoughtful and took everything in his stride. He will be greatly missed by all in the force."

Mr Coker is survived by his wife and their three children.