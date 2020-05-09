Viewers tell of anger over video of 'socially distanced' conga during VE Day celebrations

Residents take part in the 'socially distanced' conga line. Picture: BBC

By Asher McShane

Viewers have expressed anger after footage emerged of a ‘socially-distanced' conga line during the UK’s locked-down VE Day anniversary celebrations.

Residents of all ages on a street in Grappenhall near Warrington were filmed taking part in the conga in celebration of the 75th anniversary of VE Day yesterday, but viewers immediately criticised their actions for potentially breaking social distancing rules.

One person posted online: “They are all touching the same rope and are dancing through clouds of each other’s recently exhaled breath.

“Just because they call it a ‘socially distanced conga’ doesn’t make it safe.”

Residents in Grappenhall near #Warrington keep to #coronavirus rules by performing socially distanced conga to celebrate #VEDay75. More in @BBCNWT 6.40 pic.twitter.com/nyaJmusvzN — Andy Gill (@MerseyHack) May 8, 2020

Another person posted on Twitter: “Just depressing. Especially since I know so many of my family & friends colleagues are on front line in schools, NHS, prisons, carehomes and supermarkets....Full on frustration cry at that conga.”

A third posted: “Having seen what Spain & Italy have endured during a real lockdown we should be ashamed of ourselves. I’ve honestly never been more embarrassed to be British.

“We deserve everything we get - the world’s stopped functioning and we’re doing the conga.”

The conga took place in front of BBC cameras as thousands of Brits across the country celebrated VE Day with carefully arranged socially distanced parties in their gardens. LBC News has approached the BBC for a statement.

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

The government’s lockdown rules state that people should only go outside for food, health reasons or work, but only if you cannot work from home.

People are told to stay two metres away from each other at all times and wash their hands as soon as they get home.

People are being instructed not to meet others, even friends and family because coronavirus is contagious even if people do not have symptoms.