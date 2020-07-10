UK quarantine rules: How the changes will affect you
10 July 2020, 09:21
From today, Brits are free to travel abroad to certain countries for summer holidays without having to self-isolate upon return.
Travel restrictions imposed by the coronavirus lockdown have been relaxed, with travellers from England, Wales and Northern Ireland able to visit 75 countries quarantine-free.
But what are those countries and are there any other restrictions in place?
Can I go on holiday without having to self-isolate on my return?
The Government has published a list of countries and territories from which people arriving into England will no longer need to self-isolate for 14 days.
The list includes Spain, Germany, France and Italy among a long list of other countries and overseas territories.
What if I am travelling from Wales, Northern Ireland or Scotland?
The Welsh Government and the Northern Ireland Executive have decided to follow the same approach as England, but the Scottish Government has produced a list of 39 quarantine-free countries, which does not include Spain.
Which countries are on the exemption list?
You don’t need to self–isolate on your return to England from the following countries and territories:
Akrotiri and Dhekelia
Andorra
Anguilla
Antigua and Barbuda
Aruba
Australia
Austria
The Bahamas
Barbados
Belgium
Bermuda
Bonaire, St Eustatius and Saba
British Antarctic Territory
British Indian Ocean Territory
British Virgin Islands
Cayman Islands
the Channel Islands
Croatia
Curaçao
Cyprus
Czech Republic
Denmark
Dominica
Falkland Islands
Faroe Islands
Fiji
Finland
France
French Polynesia
Gibraltar
Germany
Greece
Greenland
Grenada
Guadeloupe
Hong Kong
Hungary
Iceland
Ireland
the Isle of Man
Italy
Jamaica
Japan
Liechtenstein
Lithuania
Luxembourg
Macao (Macau)
Malta
Mauritius
Monaco
Montserrat
the Netherlands
New Caledonia
New Zealand
Norway
Pitcairn, Henderson, Ducie and Oeno Islands
Poland
Reunion
San Marino
Serbia
Seychelles
South Korea
South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands
Spain
St Barthélemy
St Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha
St Kitts and Nevis
St Lucia
St Pierre and Miquelon
Switzerland
Taiwan
Trinidad and Tobago
Turkey
Turks and Caicos Islands
Vatican City State
Vietnam
Can I go on a cruise?
Foreign Office advice against taking a cruise holiday is still in place.