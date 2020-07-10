UK quarantine rules: How the changes will affect you

File photo: Passengers wearing PPE arrive at Terminal 2 of Heathrow airport. Picture: Getty

By Megan White

From today, Brits are free to travel abroad to certain countries for summer holidays without having to self-isolate upon return.

Travel restrictions imposed by the coronavirus lockdown have been relaxed, with travellers from England, Wales and Northern Ireland able to visit 75 countries quarantine-free.

But what are those countries and are there any other restrictions in place?

Can I go on holiday without having to self-isolate on my return?

The Government has published a list of countries and territories from which people arriving into England will no longer need to self-isolate for 14 days.

The list includes Spain, Germany, France and Italy among a long list of other countries and overseas territories.

What if I am travelling from Wales, Northern Ireland or Scotland?

The Welsh Government and the Northern Ireland Executive have decided to follow the same approach as England, but the Scottish Government has produced a list of 39 quarantine-free countries, which does not include Spain.

Which countries are on the exemption list?

You don’t need to self–isolate on your return to England from the following countries and territories:

Akrotiri and Dhekelia

Andorra

Anguilla

Antigua and Barbuda

Aruba

Australia

Austria

The Bahamas

Barbados

Belgium

Bermuda

Bonaire, St Eustatius and Saba

British Antarctic Territory

British Indian Ocean Territory

British Virgin Islands

Cayman Islands

the Channel Islands

Croatia

Curaçao

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Denmark

Dominica

Falkland Islands

Faroe Islands

Fiji

Finland

France

French Polynesia

Gibraltar

Germany

Greece

Greenland

Grenada

Guadeloupe

Hong Kong

Hungary

Iceland

Ireland

the Isle of Man

Italy

Jamaica

Japan

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Macao (Macau)

Malta

Mauritius

Monaco

Montserrat

the Netherlands

New Caledonia

New Zealand

Norway

Pitcairn, Henderson, Ducie and Oeno Islands

Poland

Reunion

San Marino

Serbia

Seychelles

South Korea

South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands

Spain

St Barthélemy

St Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha

St Kitts and Nevis

St Lucia

St Pierre and Miquelon

Switzerland

Taiwan

Trinidad and Tobago

Turkey

Turks and Caicos Islands

Vatican City State

Vietnam

Can I go on a cruise?

Foreign Office advice against taking a cruise holiday is still in place.