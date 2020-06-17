Brits warned against trying to take motoring holidays around Europe

The government is currently advising against all but essential travel to Europe. Picture: PA

By Nick Hardinges

Brits have been warned not to try and take motoring holidays around Europe, despite concerns about taking flights amid ongoing coronavirus lockdowns.

On Wednesday, Health Secretary Matt Hancock confirmed the government is close to announcing a list of countries with so-called 'air-bridges', opening up the possibility for Britons to travel abroad this summer.

However, many are concerned that taking flights with other holidaymakers could put them at risk of catching or spreading coronavirus.

Currently, the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) is advising UK nationals against all but essential international travel, a position that is being kept under constant review.

But as countries reopen their doors to tourists, many are hoping to get away following three months of lockdown.

Speaking to LBC News, the RAC said people should make sure they are aware of the government's stance on international travel but added they will still recover policyholders who break down on the continent if the relevant country allows.

A spokesman said: "While the FCO website is advising against all but essential international travel, we’ll still go to customers’ rescue if they break down in Europe but we may be affected by local restrictions and garage availability.

"Before driving to Europe, we are advising people to check the entry requirements for each country they plan to visit.

"If you are thinking of travelling then it's important to check whether the country you travel to impacts on you when returning to the UK.

"Anyone who does decide to travel should make sure their car is in good working order."

A sign at a German campsite reads "Please keep your distance". Picture: PA

So can I go on a motoring holiday around Europe?

As stated above, the FCO's current position is to advise people against all but essential international travel.

However, as it is only advice, someone choosing to travel would not be breaking UK law by driving to Europe.

If they do, they would currently need to quarantine for 14 days upon return to the UK and could face quarantine measures in any country they travel to.

For example, the current restrictions in France - where most car journeys from the UK into Europe are likely to start - state that British people should self-isolate for two weeks upon arrival.

However, from Monday 15 June travellers entering the country were no longer required to demonstrate their travel is essential or hold an international travel certificate.

A motorhome drives over Europa Bridge towards Italy. Picture: PA

On 16 March, the French Government announced that the EU would suspend travel between the bloc and non-European countries for an initial period of 30 days, which remains in force until further notice.

As a Brit, you do not currently need a visa to enter France. However, once the Brexit transition period ends on 31 December 2020 that rule will come to an end.

If entering Europe via the Netherlands, all travellers from areas deemed high risk or who have Covid-19 symptoms are strongly advised to self-isolate for 14 days, which includes those from the UK.

The Dutch government has confirmed that quarantine measures for travellers from the UK will remain in place after 15 June.

For trips into Ireland, all arrivals from overseas, including Irish residents, are asked to self-isolate for 14 days.

However, you do not need to quarantine if you are entering Ireland via Northern Ireland.

