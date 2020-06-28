Three people charged following violence at unlicensed music event in Brixton

Scotland Yard said officers were called to multiple reports of a large gathering on Overton Road in Brixton on Wednesday. Picture: PA

By Matt Drake

Three people have been charged following violence at an unlicensed music event in Brixton, south London.

Scotland Yard said officers were called to multiple reports of a large gathering on Overton Road in Brixton on Wednesday.

Despite being encouraged to leave the scene, the crowd did not engage with officers and later became hostile, police said.

Donte Knight, 20, of Charles Barry Close, Clapham Town, south London and a 16-year-old male from Brixton have been charged with violent disorder.

Both are due to appear at Croydon Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Natasha Agyekum, 24, of Peckford Place, Brixton, has been charged with assault on an emergency services worker and will appear at Croydon Magistrates' Court on August 20.

A further five males have been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder as part of the police investigation.

Two remain in custody, while an 18-year-old, 22-year-old and 28-year-old have been bailed pending further inquiries.

Footage shared on social media last week showed police vehicles being smashed and officers pelted with bottles and chased during clashes near the Angell Town estate.

Some 27 officers were injured in the incident, none seriously, but two did require hospital treatment, police said.

The Metropolitan Police were authorised to put a dispersal zone in place to move the crowd on.

Home Secretary Priti Patel later condemned the scenes, which left a small number of police cars damaged.