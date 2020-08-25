BTec students to start receiving grades from Tuesday

Thousands of BTEC students will start to get their results from this morning. Picture: PA

By EJ Ward

BTec results will start to arrive with students today after the exam board Pearson delayed their publication.

Grades for the vocations qualifications were delayed to allow more time to recalculate marks after A-level and GCSE results were based on teacher estimates.

Last week, Pearson said the regrading was needed to "address concerns about unfairness in relation to A-levels and GCSEs and ensure no Btec student is disadvantaged."

All results will be released by Friday, Pearson said.

Pearson said all BTecs would be regraded to bring them in line with A-levels and GCSEs following a government u-turn to use teachers grades to mark these instead of their controversial algorithm.

Cindy Rampersaud, senior vice-president for Btec and Apprenticeships at the company, said all eligible results will be available by Friday.

Around 200,000 level one and two entries were due to receive grades last Thursday, while 250,000 level three grades have already been awarded but were part of the reassessment.

The move affected 575,000 pupils, 250,000 of whom had already received grades last week.

A spokeswoman for Pearson said: "We have now written to colleges to confirm that all eligible results will be available by August 28."

The statement added: "We know this has caused frustration and additional uncertainty for students, and we are truly sorry.

"No grades will go down as part of this review."