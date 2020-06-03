Business Secretary Alok Sharma self-isolating after being tested for coronavirus

Mr Sharma appeared unwell while speaking at the Commons despatch box. Picture: UK Parliament

By Nick Hardinges

Business Secretary Alok Sharma has been tested for coronavirus after appearing unwell in the House of Commons earlier today.

The minister appeared to struggle while delivering his speech in Westminster and was seen wiping his face several times with a handkerchief.

His opposite number, the former Labour leader Ed Miliband, passed him a glass of water at one point to help him through.

The development came one day after MPs approved the government's plan to end virtual voting in the Commons.

Business Secretary Alok Sharma wiped his face several times with a handkerchief and appeared to struggle as he spoke about the Corporate Insolvency and Governance Bill in the Commons pic.twitter.com/ysQ5RPF9lR — George Ryan 🏳️‍🌈 (@GeorgeMRyan) June 3, 2020

Mr Sharma is now self-isolating after returning home, his spokeswoman said.

"Secretary of State Alok Sharma began feeling unwell when in the chamber delivering the second reading of the Corporate Governance and Insolvency Bill," she said.

"In line with guidance he has been tested for coronavirus and is returning home to self-isolate."

The chamber has reportedly been suspended while a deep clean takes place around the despatch box.

This story is being updated...