Watch LIVE: Business Secretary gives daily coronavirus press conference

Business Secretary Alok Sharma will lead the government's daily press conference. Picture: PA

By Nick Hardinges

Business Secretary Alok Sharma is to deliver the government's daily press conference - you can watch it here once it begins.

Mr Sharma will address the media alongside NHS England medical director Stephen Powis at 4pm, one day after Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced they had tested positive for coronavirus.

It comes as the total number of global Covid-19 cases surpassed the 600,000 mark, of which 28,000 have died.

In the UK, coronavirus tests for NHS frontline staff are due to be trialled this weekend ahead of a wider roll-out to help those given the all-clear from the disease to return to work.

The antigen tests, which check whether people currently have coronavirus, will initially be rolled out to those working in intensive care, A&E, GP practices and staff running ambulance services.

