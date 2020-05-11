Call Keir: Your questions to Labour leader Keir Starmer - Watch from 9am

By EJ Ward

Keir Starmer will be live in the LBC studio, answering questions from listeners - and you can watch it live.

The new Labour leader is live with Nick Ferrari from 9.00 this morning.

It follows Boris Johnson's 13-minute speech on the coronavirus lockdown last night, in which he outlined the first steps in easing the guidelines.

Sir Keir initially stated that the broadcast was not clear enough and did not provide the clarity required by the public. After a night sleeping on it, what will his opinion be?

But of course, this is your chance to ask the new leader anything you want to ask him. If you want to put a question to Sir Keir, call 0345 60 60 973.

Come back here at 9am to watch Call Keir live on LBC - or see it live on Global Player.

Call Keir - live on LBC. Picture: LBC/PA

The Prime Minister will set out more detailed plans on slowly easing the coronavirus lockdown to MPs in the Commons on Monday amid widespread calls for clarification.

On Sunday Boris Johnson announced to the nation a slight easing of current coronavirus lockdown restrictions and he will face Parliament on Monday.

The PM will address the Commons revealing more information on his planned Covid-19 alert system and his "first sketch of a road map" for restarting the economy and social lives in England.