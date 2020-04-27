Coronavirus hero Captain Tom Moore gets special 100th birthday postmark

The Second World War veteran celebrates his 100th birthday this week. Picture: PA

By EJ Ward

War veteran and Captain Tom Moore will be honoured with a special postmark to celebrate his 100th birthday after raising more than £29 million for the NHS.

Royal Mail will frank all post sent from today with a special mark to help celebrate the Second World War veteran's 100th birthday on Thursday.

The move comes after an inspirational campaign by the former army officer who raised more than £28 million for the NHS to help in the fight against coronavirus by walking laps of his garden in Bedfordshire.

Royal Mail said it was "honoured" to issue the postmark.

The special postmark will honour the NHS fundraiser. Picture: PA

His original target of £1,000 was broken in around 24 hours and he extended his challenge to 200 laps after he completed the first 100 14 days ahead of schedule.

The postal recognition comes after Royal Mail had to adapt its sorting machines in the South Midlands Mail Centre to re-route all post to Captain Tom into a dedicated collection box.

A spokesman said staff had already processed more than 100,000 cards using this new process and were expecting thousands more in the run-up to his birthday.

Captain Tom Moore celebrates his 100th birthday on Thursday. Picture: PA

David Gold, director of public affairs and policy at Royal Mail, said: "What Captain Thomas Moore has achieved is truly phenomenal, and this is reflected in the affection shown for him across the world.

"As Royal Mail works to keep the country connected during these challenging times, we are honoured to issue a special postmark in celebration of his 100th birthday.

"We continued to deliver the many tens of thousands of birthday cards from well-wishers across the UK and abroad as people look to show their gratitude for all he has achieved on a more personal level.

"We would like to extend our own best wishes and congratulations to him from everyone at Royal Mail."