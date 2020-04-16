War hero Captain Tom Moore, 99, completes 100 laps of garden raising £12m for NHS

By Kate Buck

A World War Two veteran has finished his mammoth walking challenge and raised £12 million - but he says he's not done yet.

Captain Tom Moore decided to walk 100 laps of his garden in the days before he turns 100 on 30 April, but has now finished ahead of schedule, and plans to keep going while he still has support.

Just 18 months ago, Mr Moore broke his hip, but that has been no obstacle for the war hero and fundraiser.

Tom Moore poses alongside a military guard of honour after completing his 100 laps. Picture: Ministry of Defence

Initially, Mr Moore wanted to raise £1,000 for NHS charities to help with dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, but that target has been well and truly surpassed, with the current total standing at more than £12 million.

But it isn't just people in the UK who have donated, with people in at least 53 countries adding to the fund.

Some are now even calling for him to be knighted for his efforts.

For all the latest news on coronavirus, follow our live blog

Congratulations to @CaptainTomMoore, who has completed a fundraising walk to raise more than £12m for NHS charities!



Soldiers from 1st Battalion The Yorkshire Regiment surprised Tom with a Guard of Honour at a safe distance as he completed his final lap.#InThisTogether pic.twitter.com/Yqw8K8AQqs — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) April 16, 2020

Tom Moore has finished his 100 laps and become a national hero in the process. Picture: JustGiving

Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari ahead of finishing his morning, Mr Moore said: "It started off as a little joke we had in our family that as I was about to turn 100, why not walk 100 laps of the garden?

"We hoped to raise £1,000 but of course I did a little bit better.

READ MORE: Lockdown extension likely until May as calls for exit strategy grow

READ MORE: NHS worker left feeling 'violated' after home burgled during 'stressful' 12-hour shift

Mr Moore had a guard of honour when he completed the walk. Picture: PA

When asked what the toughest part of the feat has been, he said. "The toughest part is the first one."

His daughter Hannah said: "He has said emphatically, as long as people keep donating he will keep walking."

"It's extraordinary. We've always known that we have a gem. We only put out that little that press release 10 days ago saying we'd like to raise a thousand pounds.

READ MORE: 100 metre painting created in Yorkshire field to celebrate NHS heroes

READ MORE: Banksy releases latest graffiti artwork during coronavirus lockdown

He has been walking 10 laps of his garden a day to complete the task. Picture: PA

The national has rallied behind the 99-year-old. Picture: PA

"And of course £1,000 is amazing, and we started to dream of five thousand.

"And now we are sharing this gem of a man with the nation, the nation have taken him to their hearts and so has the world.

"I know there is nothing like the National Health Service, and I think we can as a nation take it for granted.

"We have something that nobody else has, it's absolutely incredible.

Mr Moore has become an icon of the time, where the nation has been asked to stay confined in their homes during the fight against coronavirus.

Mr Moore was formally a Captain in the army during WW2. Picture: JustGiving

Mr Moore pictured centre during the war. Picture: JustGiving

He is instantly recognisable in his immaculate suit and row of medals pinned to his chest.

When asked why he wears the medals every time he walks, Mr Moore said: "I think that it's important that it shows I was part of a very important and super army at the time.

"We were all battling for our country which we're we are also proud of, I'm very proud of our country. There's nowhere like ours."

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify