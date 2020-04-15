WW2 hero, 99, raises incredible £5 million for NHS by walking laps of garden

Captain Tom Moore has managed to raise an incredible £4 million for the NHS. Picture: JustGiving

By Kate Buck

A 99-year-old veteran who set out to walk 100 laps of his garden to raise money for the NHS has so far gone on to raise more than £5 million.

It could be argued that after serving in World War Two, Captain Tom Moore had done enough for his country to be considered a hero.

But as the country was forced to stay at home due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Mr Moore decided to go further to ensure our healthcare services are given more money to help.

He is due to turn 100 on 30 April, and decided to set himself a target to walk the length of his driveway 100 times before that date.

He and his family initially hoped to raise £100, but later raised it to £1,000 to give themselves a bit more of a challenge.

Capt Moore broke his hip 18 months ago but has overcome the challenge to become a national hero. Picture: JustGiving

5 MILLION!



Huge thank you to @JustGiving who had over 90,000 people on Tom's page at one time, and had to try ensure that the site didn't crash.



WOW - just speechless. #walkwithtom #tomorrowwillbeagoodday — Captain Tom Moore (@captaintommoore) April 15, 2020

But the could have never predicted just how many people would get behind him while he walks in his garden in Bedfordshire.

Describing how the idea was born, his daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore told LBC's Tom Swarbrick: "Since we can't have a 100th birthday party, why don't we do something fun, you walk 100 lengths of the driveway and we will pay you a pound a length.

"So we thought shall we really go out there and try and raise a thousand pounds, so we put it Just Giving just over a week ago.

"We thought we'll put a bit more money in and let's raise the money for the NHS."

He was stationed in Burma and India during WW2. Picture: JustGiving

He is currently due to hit his target on Thursday - well ahead of schedule - but has vowed to carry on a long as the British public keep supporting him.

Hannah added: "He says 'Once Ive hit one hundred than I shall walk another hundred to pay back the British public for their generosity and kindness and support,' and we've said as a family as long as he keeps walking we will keep supporting him".

His fundraiser has now led more than 200,000 individual donors to sponsor him for his 100 laps.

Mr Moore, who is originally from Keighley in Yorkshire, has been no stranger to a challenge, having served in India and Burma in the Army.

Capt Moore pictured centre during the war. Picture: JustGiving

Hannah added: "He is your stoic Yorkshire man. And having broke his hip 18 months ago he know full well that if he didn't keep walking he would stop walking altogether.

"When he was in his eighties he had two new knees, and the way he got around that was by cycling every day a week after he'd had them done.

"He's compelled to stay fit and active, he says there's no fun in getting old but at least try and stay as fit as you can."

