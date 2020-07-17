Captain Tom Moore to be knighted by the Queen today - full details

17 July 2020, 08:06

Tom Moore garnered a legion of fans after walking laps of his garden
Tom Moore garnered a legion of fans after walking laps of his garden. Picture: PA
Rachael Kennedy

By Rachael Kennedy

Captain Tom Moore will be knighted by the Queen later today in a special outdoor ceremony at Windsor Castle.

The 100-year-old Second World War veteran, who walked laps of his garden to raise nearly £33m for health charities, will be accompanied by family for the event.

It is believed to be the first time the "unique" ceremony format has taken place, according to Buckingham Palace, due to the coronavirus pandemic and the announcement of his individual knighthood.

Writing on Twitter earlier this week, Captain Tom said he expected it to be the "most special of days" when the Queen presents him with the insignia of Knight Bachelor.

The investiture will take place in the castle's quadrangle under strict social distancing rules, and the Queen will use the sword that belonged to her father, King George VI.

Other investitures at Buckingham Palace have been postponed while the 94-year-old monarch resides at Windsor Castle for safety reasons - but she has made a special exception for Tom.

The ceremony itself on Friday will not be public, but his family - daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore, son-in-law Colin Ingram, grandson Benji and granddaughter Georgia will be in attendance.

