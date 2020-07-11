Man arrested after car passenger stabbed during M5 row

11 July 2020, 17:21

General view of the southbound slip road on the M5, junction 21
General view of the southbound slip road on the M5, junction 21. Picture: Google Street View
Ewan Somerville

By Ewan Somerville

A man has been arrested after a car passenger was stabbed in a row between the occupants of two vehicles near the M5 motorway.

A 26-year-old man was found with stab wounds after officers and paramedics were called to Junction 21 of the M5 on Friday night. 

He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following the incident on a southbound slip road near Weston-super-Mare at about 10.10pm. 

Police said the argument took place with another car waiting at a set of traffic lights. 

Avon and Somerset Constabulary said a 42-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent and is now in custody for questioning.

The force said in a statement: "At about 10.10pm, we received a call from the ambulance service to attend this location after a 26-year-old man suffered stab injuries. 

“He was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries which are not life-threatening.

"The victim was a passenger in a car which had just exited the M5 at this junction and was at a set of traffic lights. 

“A dispute then ensued with the driver of another car, following which the victim was stabbed.

"The offender was in a dark-coloured car and we're making urgent inquiries to locate this vehicle

“One lane of the slip-road remains closed so we can carry out a further examination of the scene."

Witnesses to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 5220152683.

